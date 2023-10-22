Businesses Can Now Enhance Their Online Visibility With MTN Google Thyrve Ads 

MTN Nigeria has partnered with Adbot, an ad-tech company, to introduce Thryve Google Ads services to all SMEs. This partnership signifies a new era of business growth and enhanced online visibility for SMEs.

Customers get to pay with their airtime to run social media ads when they dial *460*3*3#. The bundle offers over 20GB of data, a minimum of 10 website conversions, and over 500 ad views on Google to subscribers, for as low as NGN 6,000, connecting them with a broader audience.

The platform offers an efficient means of managing Google ad campaigns. It simplifies the process by allowing business users to provide inputs such as target location, keywords, and ad copy. The Adbot system extends these inputs to launch campaigns and employs machine learning for continuous optimization. This approach ensures click-through rates at minimal costs.

The essence of this partnership is to ensure that Google Ads becomes a tool within the reach of businesses of every size in Nigeria. This means that whether you’re a startup with big dreams or a well-established enterprise, the power of Google Ads is now within your reach.

Commenting on this partnership, Lynda Saint-Nwafor, Chief Enterprise Business Officer at MTN Nigeria, highlighted the critical role of SMEs in the emerging digital economy. She reiterated that, in today’s competitive environment, businesses must strategically establish a strong online presence, to thrive and excel.

“As key constituents of the emerging digital economy, it is paramount for SMEs to position themselves effectively across search engines and digital platforms to accelerate growth. Our collaboration with Adbot helps empower SMEs with the essential tools to thrive and excel in today’s fiercely competitive business landscape”, Saint-Nwafor stated.

The Google Ads bundle is a component of the cloud productivity solutions, a three-in-one solution for SMEs in Nigeria. Other product offerings include Cybersecurity ESET solutions and Y’ello Meetings Plus for video conferencing.

Interested MTN subscribers can visit https://www.mtn.ng/business/thryve/ to know more.