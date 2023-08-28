Business Continuity Management: Interswitch Maintains ISO 22301 Certification For Fifth Consecutive Year

Interswitch, Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, has received the ISO 22301 recertification for Business Continuity Management (BCM) for the fifth consecutive year, following a rigorous surveillance audit process.

Since the company’s ISO 22301 certification in August 2018, Interswitch has remained committed to upholding the global best practice in Business Continuity Management, maintaining the highest standards of operational resilience and safeguarding the interests of its customers and stakeholders.

ISO 22301 is an internationally recognized standard that sets forth requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving a robust Business Continuity Management System. This recertification validates Interswitch’s dedication to effectively managing potential disruptions, minimizing downtime, and ensuring seamless service delivery even in the face of unexpected challenges.

Maintaining the ISO 22301 certification is a testament to Interswitch’s comprehensive approach to risk assessment, mitigation, and recovery planning. The certification process involved rigorous audits and evaluations of Interswitch’s business processes, contingency plans, and disaster recovery capabilities.

Speaking about the recertification, the Executive Vice President, Risk & Information Security at Interswitch, Griffith Ehebha said –

“At Interswitch, ISO 22301 certification represents our unwavering commitment to resilience, dedication to business continuity, and profound understanding of the significance of preparing for the unexpected.

“ISO 22301 recertification is a proactive approach to risk management that demonstrates to stakeholders and customers that we at the Switch prioritize the continuity of our operations, even in the face of adversity.

“It is not just a mark of achievement; it is testament to Interswitch’s tested capacity to weather storms and emerge stronger on the other side.”

MSECB, a leading provider of Audit and Certification Services in the field of Information Security and Privacy, served in the capacity of auditors for the certification process.

Underscoring its commitment to global best practices, Interswitch is also certified to four other ISO standards including ISO 27001: Information Security management system, ISO 9001; Quality Management System, ISO 20000: Information Technology Service Management System, ISO 45001 and Occupational Health and Safety Management System. All five of these 5 standards are managed centrally as an Integrated Management System (IMS).

The achievement of the ISO 22301 recertification positions Interswitch at the forefront of companies that prioritize operational resilience and adaptability and reinforces the company’s ability to manage potential disruptions effectively, safeguard critical operations, and maintain an uninterrupted flow of services that customers can continue to depend on.