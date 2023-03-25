Bus-Train Collision: Lagos Govt To File Charges Against Driver

The Lagos State Government intends to charge the driver of the staff bus that collided with a train at the PWD railway crossing on March 9 with six counts of manslaughter and ten counts of grievous bodily harm.

Both offenses are in violation of Sections 224 and 245 of the Lagos State Criminal Law, 2015.

According to a statement issued by the state’s Ministry of Justice’s office of the Director of Public Affairs on Friday, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Dr. Jide Martins, reviewed the case file and established a prima facie case of manslaughter and grievous bodily harm against the driver of the staff bus.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that on March 9, a Lagos State Government staff bus collided with a train at the PWD railway crossing in the Ikeja Local Government Area (LGA).

The train’s speed and impact pushed the bus and its passengers along several metres of rail until it came to a stop at Sogunle, a suburb of Ikeja in Lagos State.

The accident resulted in 6 deaths and over 40 injuries.

The ministry of justice said, “It would be recalled that on the morning of the 9th of March, 2023, a LASG staff bus collided with a train at the PWD railway crossing at Ikeja and the train dragged the bus with its passengers along the tracks until it came to a stop at Sogunle, a suburb of Ikeja, Lagos State.

“The horrific incident which involved LASG staff heading to work in the staff bus and passengers of the train resulted in 6 fatalities with about 96 others with various degrees of injuries. The injured victims were hospitalized across many Government Hospitals in the State.

“The driver of the staff bus on the fateful day (Mr. Oluwaseun Osibanjo) was apprehended and handed over to the Police for investigation and possible prosecution by the State. At the end of investigation, the casefile was forwarded to the D.P.P for further statutory actions.

“Upon the receipt and review of the casefile by the D.P.P, a prima facie case of Manslaughter, and Grievous Body Harm were disclosed against the driver of the Staff bus. Accordingly, he is to be charged with 6 counts of Manslaughter and 10 counts of Grievous Body Harm.

“Both offences are contrary to Sections 224 and 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

“The Office of the D.P.P will immediately file charges against the Driver. However, his arraignment before the High Court of Lagos State shall be delayed until he is fully fit to stand trial, having sustained serious injuries during the accident.”

Not my fault- Driver

BizWatchh Nigeria recalls that Remi Osinbajo, the driver of the BRT (state staff) bus that collided with a train, killing six people, has apologized to the victims’ families.

According to witnesses at the scene, the bus was attempting to cross the rail track when an oncoming train rammed into it and dragged it from Shogunle to Ikeja’s PWD area.

Osinbajo blamed the incident on mechanical problems with the bus.

“It was not my fault. How could I have ignored warning signs? The bus had a mechanical fault,” he was quoted to have said.

“It is a pity this has happened. I beg everyone affected to please forgive me in the name of God.”

