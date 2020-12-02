Burna Boy’s ‘Twice as Tall’ Is Spotify’s Most Streamed Nigerian Album In 2020

December 2, 2020 14

Grammy nominee, Burna Boy, has seen his album ‘Twice as Tall’ emerge as the most streamed Nigerian album on Spotify, in 2020.

Burna Boy is experiencing a rich vein of success as he was recently shortlisted in the world music category of the Grammy Awards, an award he missed to veteran and fellow African, Angelique Kidjo in 2019.

The album rose to the number one spot as the most streamed Nigerian album on Spotify with over 64 million streams. The rating covers only albums released in 2020.

Wizkid’s album, ‘Made in Lagos’ came second, while Tiwa Savage’s ‘Celia’ made the third place on the most streamed Nigerian albums on Spotify in 2020.

Twice as Tall is Burna Boy’s fifth studio album. It has American songwriter and singer Sean Combs and mother of the artiste, Bose Ogulu as executive producer.

