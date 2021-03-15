fbpx
Burna Boy’s ‘Twice As Tall‘ Album Clinches Grammy Award

ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTS

March 15, 20210160
Afro-fusion singer Burna Boy, of Nigerian origin, has emerged winner of the ‘Best Global Music Album’ category at the 2021 Grammy Awards for ‘Twice As Tall‘, his 2020 project.

His album saw off competition from Antibalas’ ‘The Fu Chronicles’, Bebel Gilberto’s ‘Agora’, Anoushka Shankar’s ‘Love Letters’ and Tinariwen’s ‘Amadjar’ to clinch the much-coveted gong at the award ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Burna Boy is winning the prestigious award for the first time. This is also the second time the ‘Ye’ crooner will be nominated for the Grammy Awards.

He was nominated in the ‘Best World Music Album’ category for his ‘African Giant‘ album last year but lost to Angelique Kidjo, Beninese singer-songwriter.

The feat is yet another evidence of the singer’s heroics in the global music industry since he rode to the limelight in 2012.

Burna Boy had explained last year how his first Grammy loss left him “totally sick” and how the attendant experience informed his choice of ‘Twice As Tall’ as the title for his fifth album.

“Sick. Totally sick. But my musical [email protected] told me everything I needed to understand about the Grammys. So now, I’m ‘Twice as Tall’ (that’s the name of my next album by the way dropping in July by the grace of the most High),” he had said.

The development comes at about the same time when Wizkid won his first-ever Grammy for his role in ‘Brown Skin Girl,’ a 2019 song by Beyonce, American singer.

This year’s edition of the awards was earlier scheduled for January but was postponed amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

