Burna Boy Unveils New Album “Twice As Tall ”

Nigerian Grammy-nominated, Damini Ogulu on Thursday released a fresh album, “Twice As Tall, ” a follow-up to his 2019 album, “African Giant.”

The 15-track album features Senegalese artist, Youssou N’Dour, O.G, Chris Martin, U.K. rapper Stormzy, afro-pop band Sauti Sol among others.

Burna Boy noted that the “Twice As Tall” album is “a journey through a bunch of emotions and energies at different points in time. It has now morphed into something bigger than me. It serves as a bridge for mankind to show that we’re all different but still very much the same.”

In a post on his Instagram page following the release of the new album, he lauded those who played a part in the success of the project, saying he is grateful for the “unreal talents” that went into the production.

“I’m grateful for the unreal talents that came together from ALL over the world to pull this off,” he said.

“Shout out to the OG @diddy for coming on board and sprinkling his own unique spice on this! I hope I’m able to spark something in you when you listen.”

Burna’s new album was produced by Diddy, Bose Ogulu and the afro-pop fusion singer himself.

Source: Channels TV