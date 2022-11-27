Burna Boy Rakes In $1.6m From His Madison Square Garden Show

Nigerian music powerhouse, Burna Boy made no less than $1.6 million (approximately N709.2 billion), through his Madison Square Garden (MSG) concert, which was held in April 2022.

In a report in which Bloomberg made this disclosure, it was made known that the $1.6 million gross earnings were only from ticket sales, meaning Burna Boy must have recorded earnings through alternative sources for the concert.

“A few years ago, you’d be hard-pressed to hear Afrobeats acts like Tiwa Savage, Davido, Wizkid or Burna Boy on mainstream radio stations in the US. Now, those artists are scoring songs on soundtracks for blockbuster films and nabbing Grammy Awards.

“But perhaps nothing is more telling of the growing prominence for Afrobeats artists than how they’ve swept the stage, selling out major concert venues. Just last week, Grammy-winner Wizkid headlined a show at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden, following a sold-out concert in April from Burna Boy, a fellow Nigerian artist and Grammy winner.

Meanwhile, Fireboy DML this month played London’s OVO Arena Wembley, where he was joined on staged by Ed Sheeran, who regularly ranks among the top artists on Bloomberg’s Pop Star Power Rankings,” the report added, highlighting the success of other afrobeats artistes from Nigeria.

Why Burna Boy, Wizkid, and others consider Madison Square Garden a big deal

Madison Square Garden became a staple for sports and entertainment starting in the late 1800s until the present day.

The venue is considered one of the most popular arenas in the world with Madison Square Garden calling itself “The World’s Most Famous Arena”.

It is considered “The World’s Most Famous Arena” because of its rich history of events that took place at all four Madison Square Garden’s.

It draws native New Yorkers and also, tourists from across the world come to Madison Square Garden, not just for entertainment but for the sheer history of the building, which is now the oldest sports venue in New York City.