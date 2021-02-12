Burna Boy, Fireboy To Perform At Native Festival

February 12, 2021 29

Burna Boy and Fireboy are among the enlisted artistes to perform at the Native Festival which is scheduled to hold from September 2nd to 6th, 2021 in Cancun, Mexico.

The organisers said the event will also feature Dexta Daps, Jamaican reggae singer; Roody Roodboy, Haitian musical artiste; and Mr Killa, dancehall and soca singer.

Others are Diamond Platnumz and Nandy, Tanzanian singers; King Promise, Ghanaian musician; Olatunji, Trinidadian soca artiste; and Spice, Jamaican recording artiste.

According to the statement, the event is aimed at showcasing African and Caribbean music, art and culture in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which has affected live entertainment for months.

“The Native Festival will take over the Moon Palace Resort, turning the state-of-the-art complex into an all-inclusive festival site anchored in native black music – Afrobeats, Dancehall, Reggae and Reggaeton with themed parties, dance, visual arts, fashion, cross-continental cuisine and more to create the ultimate immersive experience for its visitors to rediscover, rejuvenate and repurpose themselves,” the statement said.

“This one-of-a-kind experience will have attendees and lovers of lifestyle, music and art access the most culturally diverse combination of experiences and more, at this dream destination, where a picturesque setting brimming with pristine beaches, huge open-air swimming pools, stunning themed parties, different levels of guest accommodation within the resort will host audiences all over the world to an exciting new level of conviviality.”