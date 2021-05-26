May 26, 2021 83

Burna Boy has announced a four-country tour for ‘Twice As Tall’, his Grammy-winning studio album.

LONDON!!! 🏎🏁



O2 Priority Presale 26th May

Burnaboy Priority Presale 27th May – https://t.co/Qz59SYTMha

General on Sale 28th May https://t.co/gO5grlYb8A pic.twitter.com/7xZBZJDr5Z — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) May 25, 2021

The O2 in a Twitter post revealed that Burna Boy will be among the artistes to take part in its welcome back series.

“As part of our Welcome Back Shows, @burnaboy is heading to London playing his first headline show at The O2 on 27 August 2021,” the entertainment arena tweeted.

Burna Boy is the third artiste to be announced for The O2’s welcome back series.

He had first taken to the stage of The O2 arena alongside Stormzy, an English rapper, at the BRIT Awards in 2020.

Tour

Following the London concert at The 02, Burna Boy will, in the same fashion, head for Los Angeles in the US; Paris in France; and Amsterdam in the Netherlands on October 8, November 10, and November 15 respectively.