Burglars Attempted Break-in On Dre’s Home – Police

January 6, 2021023
There was an attempt to burgle the Los Angeles home of Hip Hop artiste and record producer Dr. Dre, who is currently hospitalized.

The former NWA member was reported to have received treatment for a brain aneurysm.

ABC7 reported that the police stated that the attempt on Dre’s Brentwood pad at about 10 p.m. on Tuesday was unsuccessful

During a surveillance operation in the swanky neighbourhood, police spotted an SUV thought to be involved in the ring and apprehended four suspects, according to ABC7.

Brentwood police didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Dr. Dre in an Instagram post said that he was doing great and expected to be home soon.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes,” he said in a statement. “I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

Dre’s hospitalization comes amid his bitter divorce battle with estranged wife Nicole Young, who is seeking $2 million per month in spousal support.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

