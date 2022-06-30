Burger King Staff Gets N100m Donations For Not Missing Work In 27 Yrs

If you’ve missed reporting to your workplace for one reason or the other this year, you might need to have a rethink, as a Burger King Staff got more than N100 million ($271,863) in donations for not missing a day at work in the last 27 years.

Kevin Ford, a 54-year-old father of four, became an internet sensation after going viral as a disparaged fast-food worker.

Having witnessed his dad’s struggle all through the years at Burger King, his daughter Seryna floated a GoFundMe page.

On the page, he noted how through the decades of hard work, her dad managed to provide for his family and put his four daughters through college.

“He originally began working at this job as a single father when he [gained] custody of me and my older sister 27 years ago. Then as our family grew and he remarried, he continue [d] to work here because of the amazing health insurance that was provided through this employer because it was unionized.

“Which got all four of his daughters through high school and college with full healthcare coverage.”

“My dad continues to work here because though he does look young, he is coming up on retirement age, and leaving would cost him his retirement.

“In no way are we asking for money or is he expecting any money but if anyone feels like blessing him he would love to visit his grandchildren,” Seryna wrote on the page.

However, between Monday, June 20, 2022, and Thursday, June 30, the GoFundMe campaign was created, and more than 8,000 people have been able to make $271,863 donations.