fbpx
Burger King Set To Open Shop In Nigeria In 2021 Q4

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

Burger King Set To Open Shop In Nigeria In 2021 Q4

April 14, 20210127
Burger King Set To Open Shop In Nigeria In 2021 Q4

American multinational franchise fast-food chain Burger King has disclosed plans to enter into the Nigerian market in the fourth quarter of 2021.

This disclosure was made by the Managing Director Allied Food & Confectionary Services Limited, Antoine Zammarieh, to Nairametrics.

He stated that the fast food restaurant would set up shop in Nigeria between September and November 2021.

He also disclosed that its entry into the fast-food restaurant in Nigeria would create jobs for 6,000 Nigerians both directly and indirectly.

Zammarieh said, “Burger King will start operations by Autumn, i.e between September and November 2021. We have set up the Quality Control unit and have met some of our local suppliers to seal the deal. Also, we have sent some of the ingredients to America to test quality.

“As a company, we are delighted to enter this new market being the largest country in Africa and are looking forward to serving our future guests with our world-famous Burger King meals.

READ ALSO: NGO Launches Mental Health Project For Lagosians

“Most importantly, our goal is to positively contribute to the economy by creating more jobs and employment opportunities. In five years, we hope to directly or indirectly employ between 5,000 and 6,000 people in Nigeria.”

Burger King’s Expansion

With other existing fast-food chains in Nigeria, Burger King looks to add to its more than 11 million customers globally.

Its entry into the market would see the franchise working to keep the attention of Nigerians, as competition in the business remains tough.

The Chief Executive of Burger King’s parent company (Restaurant Brands International), Daniel Schwartz, explained, in 2018 to the Financial Times, that the company was “significantly underpenetrated” in Africa.

Schwartz described Africa as a “huge opportunity” to open business in.

The restaurant comes second after McDonald’s with less than 17,000 outlets, mostly franchised, while McDonald’s owns over 37,000 restaurants globally.

Schwartz said, “We are so under penetrated around the world relative to our peers — and ourselves in the US.”

Related tags :

About Author

Burger King Set To Open Shop In Nigeria In 2021 Q4
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Sterling-Bank BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER
March 22, 2016167

Sterling Bank Grows Profit To N10.29billion

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Sterling Bank Plc has announced 6.28 per cent increase in its gross earnings for audited financial statements report for the year ended 31 December 2015. Th
Read More
April 5, 2013069

Adexen Recruitment Agency Recruits Customer Service Officer – Onne

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Job Title: Customer Service Officer Job Reference: NGA1196 Location: Onne Job description The candidate will be responsible for maintaining relationships wi
Read More
Top 7 Jobs To Apply For This Week JOBSLABOURNEWSNEWSLETTERTop 7...
December 7, 20200517

How To Apply For Top 7 Jobs In Nigeria This Week

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Sourcing for job opportunities, gathering information about the company, job descriptions and legality of the job can be quite challenging. No need to stres
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.