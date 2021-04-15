fbpx
Bureaux de Change Records N1tn Annual Turnover

April 15, 20210109
DSS Arrests 26 BDC Operators Over Unlawful Forex Transactions

The Association of Bureau de Change Operators of Nigeria says its members have recorded an annual turnover of N1trillion.

The association also appealed to the Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN) to license BDC operators as diaspora remittances agents during a virtual event organised by ABCON.

The President, ABCON, Alh Aminu Gwadabe, while addressing the theme ‘BDCs’ operations: A trillion-naira sub-sector, issues of formalisation, regulations, and way forward’ highlighted key opportunities and challenges faced by the BDCs sub-sector.

The event was attended by delegates from the CBN, the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc, and other stakeholders in the economy.

“We are happy to announce that the licensed BDCs subsector is commanding N1tn annual turnover in the economy,” he said.

It also aimed to reiterate the key roles and position of the BDC subsector in the Nigerian economy as well as highlight constraints and challenges faced by the BDC operators.

He also disclosed that ABCON was working with its consultants to revamp the naijabdcs.com to MyBdc.com, to enable the site to have transaction capacity and nip abokifx.com in the bud.

Gwadabe said that ABCON had suggested to the CBN to make BDCs diaspora remittances pay agents.

A similar plan was implemented by the CBN between 2016 and 2017 and the impact was massive in boosting foreign capital flows into the economy and deepening exchange market liquidity, he said.

“Therefore, ABCON suggests that the CBN allows investors and diaspora remittances senders to freely interact with the BDCs bid and offer rates and make the BDCs payout agents for remittances,” he said.

He appealed to the CBN to approve ABCON Training Institute to provide more avenues for continuous training of its members on current trends in illicit financial flows and anti-terrorist financing.

The association had on its own organised training for its members, and also partnered with the NFIU and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to build capacity for operators, Gwadabe added.

About Author

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

