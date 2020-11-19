Buratai Says Nigerian Army is Professional Amid CNN’s Lekki Tollgate Report

November 19, 2020 48

The chief of army staff, Tukur Buratai, says men of the Nigerian Army are professionals in the discharge of their duties.

He made the statement during his meeting with the House of Representatives committee on the Army at the force’s headquarters in Abuja, on Wednesday, he stated that the men under his command will never break the rules of engagement.

He further stated that the Army obeys Nigeria’s constitution and assured that the safety of Nigerians is guaranteed.

“Let me assure you and all Nigerians that the Nigerian Army is a professional army. We follow our rules of engagement. Nigerians should feel safe, ” Buratai said.

“We abide by rules of engagement and the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.”

His statement coincides with CNN’s release of a report on the Nigerian Army “using live bullets” on #EndSARS protesters at Lekki tollgate on October 20, 2020.

The Nigerian Army has denied any wrongdoing claiming its men fired blanks into the air in its bid to disperse the protesters. The CNN report also showed evidence that bullet casings picked from the scene of the Lekki massacre were purchased from Serbia.