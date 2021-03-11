fbpx
Bulls Take Over Stock Market As Investors Take N128bn Home

March 11, 2021
Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange closed on a positive note as the stock market closed with a N128 billion take home for investors.

Equity capitalisation appreciated to N20.36 trillion from Tuesday’s N20.24 trillion

The number of shares at the stock exchange declined from Tuesday’s 545.91 million shares to 368.21 million shares.

The All-Share Index (ASI) closed the trading day at the stock market at 38,931.25, a few digits higher than Tuesday’s 38,686.85

Investors traded in deals on Tuesday that totalled 4,437, a fall from Tuesday’s 5,307.

Share value saw a tumble from Tuesday’s N9.58 billion to N4.90 billion on Wednesday.

Top Gainers

Morison: Opened at N0.72 kobo to close at N0.79 kobo, up 9.72 percent.

Champion: Opened at N2.02 kobo to close at N2.2 kobo, up 8.91 percent.

Neimeth: Opened at N1.92 kobo to close at N2.09 kobo, up 8.85 percent.

Mutual Benefit: Opened at N0.39 kobo to close at N0.42 kobo, up 7.69 percent.

Nahco: Opened at N2.11 kobo to close at N2.25 kobo, up 6.64 percent.

Top Losers

Chi Plc.: Opened at N0.3 kobo to close at N0.27 kobo, down 10 percent.

Eterna: Opened at N5.13 kobo to close at N4.62 kobo, down 9.94 percent.

Conoil: Opened at N18.9 kobo to close at N17.05 kobo, down 9.79 percent.

NNFM: Opened at N5.7 kobo to close at N5.15 kobo, down 9.65 percent.

Livestock: Opened at N1.88 kobo to close at N1.7 kobo, down 9.57 percent.

Leading the activity chart was UBA with 74.83 million shares with a value of N523.35 million traded by investors.

Following was First Bank with a share volume of 65.35 million with a value of N467.82 million.

GTBank follows with 34.34 million shares valued at N1.06 billion.

Others are Sovereign Insurance with shares of 34.21 million worth N9.84 million and Japaul Gold with shares of 15.53 million worth N7.14 million.

