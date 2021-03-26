Bulls Take Hold Of Stock Market Again As Wapic Leads Gainers’ List

March 26, 2021 128

Trading activities ended on Thursday in the green zone, as the stock market capitalisation appreciated, with ASI rising by 0.53 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.55 trillion, an increase from Wednesday’s N20.44 trillion.

The All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated to 39,293.14, from Wednesday’s 39,085.78.

The volume of shares at the end of trading day was 229.41 million against the 361.90 million recorded on Wednesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,016 against Wednesday’s 4,018.

Share values also dropped to N3.7 billion from the previous day’s N5.7 billion.

Top Gainers

WAPIC: Opened at N0.5 kobo to close at N0.55 kobo, up 10 percent.

UPDCREIT: Opened at N5.1 kobo to close at N5.6 kobo, up 9.80 percent.

PHARMDEKO: Opened at N1.35 kobo to close at N1.48 kobo, up 9.63 percent.

NEIMETH: Opened at N1.78 kobo to close at N1.95 kobo, up 9.55 percent.

GLAXOSMITH: Opened at N6.35 kobo to close at N6.95 kobo, up 9.45 percent.

Top Losers

SOVRENINS: Opened at N0.24 kobo to close at N0.22 kobo, down 8.33 percent

NPFMCRFBK: Opened at N1.94 kobo to close at N1.8 kobo, down 7.22 percent.

PRESTIGE: Opened at N0.44 kobo to close at N0.41 kobo, down 6.82 percent.

JAPAULGOLD: Opened at N0.45 kobo to close at N0.43 kobo, down 4.44 percent.

DANGSUGAR: Opened at N16.85 kobo to close at N16.4 kobo, down 2.67 percent.

Leading the activity chart was UBN with 79.56 million shares with a value of N421.69 million traded by investors.

Following was GUARANTY with a share volume of 19.27 million with a value of N598.97 million.

ZENITHBANK follows with 12.08 million shares valued at N265.89 million.

Others are MTNN with shares of 10.07 million worth N1.61 billion and OANDO with shares of 9.51 million worth N31.28 million.