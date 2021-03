Bulls Retreat, As Stock Market Ends On Bearish Note

March 27, 2021 95

Trading activities ended on Friday in the red zone, as the stock market capitalisation declined, with ASI dropping by 0.20 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.51 trillion, a slight decline from Thursday’s N20.55 trillion.

The All-Share Index (ASI) was not spared, falling to 39,216.20, a decline from Thursday’s 39,293.14.

The volume of shares saw an increase from Thursday’s 229.41 million to 250.92 million recorded on Friday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,746 against Thursday’s 4,016.

Share values fell to N2.79 billion against Thursday’s N3.78 billion.

Top Gainers

GUINNESS: Opened at N27.3 kobo to close at N30, up 9.89 percent.

PRESTIGE: Opened at N0.41 kobo to close at N0.45 kobo, up 9.76 percent.

SOVRENINS: Opened at N0.22 kobo to close at N0.24 kobo, up 9.09 percent.

UACN: Opened at N8 to close at N8.7 kobo, up 8.75 percent.

ABCTRANS: Opened at N0.28 kobo to close at N0.3 kobo, up 7.14 percent.

Top Losers

FTNCOCOA: Opened at N0.51 kobo to close at N0.46 kobo, down 9.80 percent

JAIZBANK: Opened at N0.65 kobo to close at N0.59 kobo, down 9.23 percent.

ROYALEX: Opened at N0.26 kobo to close at N0.24 kobo, down 7.69 percent.

WAPIC: Opened at N0.55 kobo to close at N0.51 kobo, down 7.27 percent.

AFRINSURE: Opened at N0.21 kobo to close at N0.2 kobo, down 4.76 percent.

Leading the activity chart was UBN with 79.22 million shares with a value of N419.90 million traded by investors.

Following was ZENITHBANK with a share volume of 21.01 million with a value of N462 million.

GUARANTY follows with 19.79 million shares valued at N619.61 million.

Others are GUINNESS with shares of 12.56 million worth N372.08 million and UBA with shares of 10.27 million worth N69.94 million.