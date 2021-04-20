Bulls Crush Trading Activities, As Stock Market Records Gains

April 20, 2021 116

Trading activities ended positively on Monday, as the stock market capitalisation appreciated, with the ASI climbing by 0.10 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.33 trillion, a rise from N20.32 trillion.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 38,848.02, rising from 38,808.01.

The volume of shares, appreciated to 508.63 million on Monday, from 262.51 million recorded on Friday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,324 against 3,525.

Top Gainers

FCMB: Closed at N2.92 kobo, up 9.77 percent.

NNFM: Closed at N5.85 kobo, up 9.35 percent.

UPL: Closed at N1.17 kobo, up 9.35 percent.

HONYFLOUR: Closed at N1.30 kobo, up 9.24 percent.

MBENEFIT: Closed at N0.37 kobo, up 8.82 percent.

Top Losers

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.45 kobo, down 10 percent

UNITYBNK: Closed at N0.59 kobo, down 7.81 percent.

UAC-PROP: Closed at N0.75 kobo, down 5.06 percent.

JAIZBANK: Closed at N0.61 kobo, down 4.69 percent.

AFRIPRUD: Closed at N5.25, down 4.55 percent.

Leading the activity chart was MTNN with 188.73 million shares traded by investors.

Following was FIDELITYBK with a share volume of 106.87 million.

UACN follows with 20.49 million shares.

Others are ZENITHBANK with shares of 18.16 million.