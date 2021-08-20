Bullish Run For Stock Exchange As Equity Cap Swells By N64.93bn

August 20, 2021 87

The bulls resurfaced at the Nigerian stock exchange at the end of the trading day on Thursday, as the equity capitalisation closed with a N64.93 billion profit, with the All-Share Index (ASI) growing by 0.32 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.668 trillion, against the N20.603 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) climbed to 39,670.29 from 39,545.67.

The volume of shares closed at 201.83 million from the 132.07 million recorded on Wednesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,274 against 3,307.

Share values fell further to N1.68 billion against N2.67 billion recorded on Wednesday.

Top Gainers

NAHCO: Closed at N2.97 kobo, up 10 percent.

NEIMETH: Closed at N1.87 kobo, up 10 percent.

HONYFLOUR: Closed at N2.98 kobo, up 9.96 percent.

BOCGAS: Closed at N11.10 kobo, up 9.90 percent.

PHARMDEKO: Closed at N1.57 kobo, up 9.79 percent.

Top Losers

NB: Closed at N52, down 8.77 percent

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.42 kobo, down 6.67 percent.

SOVRENINS: Closed at N0.26 kobo, down 3.70 percent.

ETI: Closed at N5.30 kobo, down 3.64 percent.

FCMB: Closed at N3.03 kobo, down 3.50 percent.

Leading the activity chart was COURTVILLE with 34.82 million shares traded by investors.

Following was ETI with a share volume of 18.67 million.

TRANSCORP follows with 12.78 million shares.

Others are NAHCO with shares of 11.27 million and HONYFLOUR with 10.98 million shares.