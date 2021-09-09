fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

Bulk Payment: CBN Issues New Directive To Banks, Payment Service Providers

September 9, 20210232
Bulk Payment: CBN Issues New Directive To Banks, Payment Service Providers

The Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed all financial institutions and payment service providers in the country to process all bulk payments on the platforms of payment service providers (PSPs) and banks.

The circular signed by the Director of Payments System Management Department, CBN, Musa I. Jimoh, dated 6 September noted that the new directive was to mitigate the issues facing the processing of bulk payments.

This new directive, according to the circular, will ensure that customers receive a breakdown of the accounts that receive credits, with the information stored in the “custody of the sender’s banks”.

READ ALSO: Fintech Start-up, Prospa, Raises $3.8M Pre-Seed Fund

The circular read partly, “Currently, originating banks and PSPs pass a single debit entry through the initiating customer’s account and multiple credits to beneficiaries without adequate records of the credit entries in their system.

“In order to address this challenge, the CBN hereby directs that all end-to-end bulk payments or transfers shall henceforth be processed on the platforms of banks or PSPs for their customers with a detailed breakdown of the accounts that receive the credits retained in the custody of the sender’s banks.

“All banks and PSPs are required to ensure full compliance with this requirement and all other payment system regulations.”

About Author

Bulk Payment: CBN Issues New Directive To Banks, Payment Service Providers
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

cashlessafricaexpo COVEREVENTS
March 22, 20170174

CashlessAfrica Expo Focuses on Future of Finance

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram As the CashlessAfrica expo gets underway at the Lagos Oriental hotel today, March 22nd and 23rd, experts will gather to discuss the future of finance in Lag
Read More
Ronaldo NEWSLETTERSPORTS
June 6, 20190222

Ronaldo Leads Portugal to Nations League Final with Hattrick against Switzerland

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick, including two late goals, to give Portugal a 3-1 win over Switzerland in a Nations League semi-final featuring an extr
Read More
Putin's Limo NEWSLETTERTop 7...
July 20, 201801144

Top 7 Facts That Might Interest You About Russian President Putin’s New Bomb-Proof Limo, The Senat

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Russian President Vladimir Putin rolled into his Helsinki summit with President Trump a few days ago with a new ride that can compare to the Secret Service-
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.