BREAKING: Bukka Hut Founder, Laolu Martins Commits Suicide

Laolu Martins, a co-founder of Bukka Hut, one of the leading fast-food chains in Nigeria, has committed suicide.

Martins, according to a report cited by BizWatch Nigeria, died in the early hours of Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

“We hereby solicit the support and understanding of everyone as the family grieves the loss of our beloved Laolu in our privacy.

“Our kind request is that you support the family – wife, children, aged mother and father and his siblings with your prayers at this difficult time.

“Further announcements will be made by the family,” a statement in which his family disclosed his demise, read.

Martins started his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers in 1999.

He joined Investment Banking & Trust Company Plc now Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, where he served in the Financial Control and Trade Finance/Foreign Operations units of the Bank before being seconded to Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Ltd where at various times he was Financial Controller, Head Asset Management and lastly Head Stockbroking.

Martins later resigned in 2005 to join Shell Nig. CPFA Ltd, the Fund Manager of the Shell Companies in Nigeria Pensions Scheme, where he was Head, Investments up till 2008 when he resigned to join Nigeria International Security Limited (NISL), an independent financial services firm specialising in investments within the Nigerian space.