Building Collapses In Lagos State, No Death Recorded

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has confirmed that a two-storey building at No 15, Oke Arin Street, Ilupeju. at the Palmgrove area of the state has collapsed.

LASEMA via a statement said that the structure collapsed to ground zero in the early hours of the day.

The statement revealed that no life was lost to the incident, although one man was injured, adding that the building had been cordoned off.

“Further investigation revealed that the incident occurred at about 12:45 am due to aging of the structure,” LASEMA said in the situation report. “Fortunately, no loss of life.

“However, one adult male sustained a minor injury and has been taken to the hospital. The affected building has been cordoned off in order to prevent any threat. Operation (has been) concluded and Cobra team heading back to base.”

Wednesday’s incident is the latest in the chains of building collapses recorded in Lagos as the government works to stop the trend.