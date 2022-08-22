Building Collapses In Bariga, Kills 2 Children

A building collapsed in Lagos State on Sunday which resulted in the death of at least 2 children and the injured adults were taken to the hospital.

The building collapsed at Adeleye Street, Ladilak at the Bariga area of Lagos State.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), three adult males also sustained injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals.

“The Agency activated its response to the above incident and upon arrival at the incident scene, discovered that the tank scaffolding of a two-storey building collapsed on a bungalow beside it and affected two rooms,” a statement signed by LASEMA chief, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said.

“Unfortunately 2 children died from the impact. 3 adult males sustained injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals.

“The Agency’s response team alongside Lagos State Fire and LASBCA are responders at the incident scene.”

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that a lot of buildings have collapsed in Lagos State in the past 4 months. The state deemed the buildings week and vowed to mark houses that are not safe.