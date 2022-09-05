Building Collapse: Lagos Commissioner For Physical Planning Resigns

In light of the state’s ongoing structural failures, Idris Salako, commissioner for physical planning and urban development in Lagos, resigned from his position.

The commissioner’s resignation was disclosed by the Lagos state government in a statement on Monday.

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has accepted the resignation of the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako.



The departure is a “prelude,” according to Gbenga Omotoso, commissioner for information and strategy, to the reform of the ministry for physical planning and urban development and its many departments.

Omotoso claimed that Salako received praise for his state service from Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Governor warns all players in the sector to respect the law or face the consequences of any indiscretion, no matter who the perpetrators are.



The new development coincides with Lagos’ ongoing pattern of building collapses.

In the Lekki district of Lagos, on Sunday, a seven-story unfinished structure fell along Oba Idowu Oniru street.

At least six people were alleged to have been trapped in the wreckage of the fallen building – and four folks have been declared dead.