Buhari’s ‘Purposeful Leadership’ Led To COVID-19 Vaccines’ Arrival – PTF

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, has attributed the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to the “purposeful leadership” of President Muhammadu Buhari.

His remarks follow the delivery of 3.92 million COVID-19 vaccine doses on Tuesday.

Mustapha’s statement was made at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to reporters.

He said, “The arrival of the AstraZeneca vaccine today marks a significant milestone in the National Response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

“For over one year, humanity has remained under the siege of a virus that has impacted on lives, livelihood, destroyed economies, governance systems, medical services, socio-economic systems.

“Nations around the world have deployed enormous resources to tackle the virus which has seen a first wave and a more virulent second wave.

“The successful development of vaccines and the accelerated process for emergency authorisation has brought hope to humanity.

“Its arrival in Nigeria today has been made possible through purposeful leadership by His Excellency, the President, in collaboration with domestic stakeholders, the international community.”

Little Info…

The first tranche of the COVID-19 vaccines delivered to Nigeria makes up part of the 16 million vaccine doses Nigeria is scheduled to receive.

Supplying the vaccine doses is COVAX, ensuring the equitable delivery of vaccines to countries globally.

The COVAX Facility, according to UNICEF, is co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), while UNICEF serves as the implementing partner.