Buhari’s Govt Has Run Out Of Steam – Soyinka

January 28, 2021 14

Nobel laureate and playwright Wole Soyinka said that the Buhari administration has run out of steam.

Soyinka added that many people would have been imprisoned if the government “had not run out of steam”.

The octogenarian said this on AIT’s Kakaaki on Wednesday, stating that the system was being manipulated.

He said, “There are so many people who should be in prison if this government had not run out of steam, and so the system is being manipulated.

“There are cases where the prosecution had reached the level where evidence had been given on governors who had been stealing and depositing in bits and pieces so as not to flout a certain regulation.

“I mean cases have been taken to that level and suddenly, silence. The EFCC, which I back solidly ever since the days of Nuhu Ribadu, in all kinds of ways, we no longer know the distinguishing from rights and left.”