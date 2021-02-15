Buhari’s Aide, Bashir Ahmad, Denies DPR Appointment

February 15, 2021 21

The Personal Assistant on New Media to the President, Bashir Ahmad, has denied claims that he has been appointed to head the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

An online platform had published a report stating that President Muhammadu Buhari secretly appointed Bashir Ahmad.

READ ALSO: Guinea Confirms 7 Cases Of Ebola, 3 Deaths

Dismissing the report as false, Ahmad took to his verified Twitter handle to state that he’s not a staff of the DPR.

“A friend sent me a link to a concocted story from an online news blog that the President has quietly appointed me as a manager of the DPR, a department of Ministry of Petroleum Resources, for those who want to know the truth, the story is 100% FALSE. I am not a staff of the DPR,” he said.

In another post, the presidential aide said, “I don’t even know where DPR office is, the only thing I know (is that) it is in Lagos. That’s all.”