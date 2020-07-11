Buhari’s Administration is the Best in Fight against Corruption – Osinaga

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Segun Osinaga has reacted to the probe of the embattled boss of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of corrupt practices.

Osinaga, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said President Muhammadu Buhari’s government is the best administration in fighting corruption in Nigeria’s history.

“This government has done tremendously well in fighting corruption; the pieces of evidence are there. We have seen how much money (has been recovered).

“No government in the history of Nigeria has done more in fighting corruption than this government. Don’t forget that. And of course, things can be done better.

“A person like Mr Magu should have gone through periodic reviews, checks, and balances. In that way, you could check things. So those are missing,” he said.

While describing Magu’s travails as a tragedy that has befallen Nigeria, he regretted that it is unfortunate the situation has come to this level.

He noted that President Buhari has put aside partisan politics by suspending and constituting a panel to quiz the EFCC boss, a development that has renewed his administration’s quest to fighting corruption.

According to the APC member, the suspended boss of the anti-graft agency has wielded so much ‘enormous powers’ without ‘checks and balances’ over the past five years.

Going further, he described the situation as very tragic, noting that since he assumed office as EFCC acting Chairman, there have been so many complaints.

Source: Channels TV