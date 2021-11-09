fbpx

Buhari Writes Senate To Confirm Ayo Omotayo as NIPSS DG

November 9, 20210261
President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate urging the upper chamber to confirm Ayo Omotayo, a professor, as director-general of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru, Plateau state.

The president’s request was contained in a letter read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday.

Buhari based his request on section 5(2) of the NIPSS Act 2004.

“In accordance with the provision of Section 5 subsection 2 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies Act 2004, I write to present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Prof. Ayo C. Omotayo as Director-General, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS),” the letter read.

“The nominee’s CV is attached herewith.

“It is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner.”

The Senate confirmed Abdulaziz Idris King and Mohammed Sani Baba as commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The nominees’ appointments were confirmed after the chairman of the committee on national planning and economic affairs, Olubunmi Adetunmbi, presented a report.

The chairman stated that the nominees met the requirements expected of them to hold public office.

They were confirmed after their nominations were put to voice votes.

