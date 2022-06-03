fbpx

Buhari Vows To Defend The Interest Of Law-abiding Nigerians Abroad

June 3, 2022027
President Muhammadu Buhari said his administration will continue to defend the interest of law-abiding Nigerians abroad.

President Buhari made this known during a meeting on Thursday with Nigerians living in Spain on the sidelines of his official visit, pledging that Nigeria will continue to defend the interests of its nationals living abroad.

“Some of you are engaged in other businesses that have enhanced your socio-economic status, both here and at home.

“More importantly, through your commitment to your various callings, you have enhanced the name and image of our country, thereby, earning Nigeria respect in Spain,” Buhari was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his media aide, Femi Adesina.

“Many of you are here for different reasons, some for a fulfilling career in sports, especially in football from where you earn respectable incomes to sustain yourselves as well as maintain your extended families in Nigeria including investments back home.

“I have also been informed of how law-abiding you are here in Spain. I wish to encourage you to continue to be role models for our youth back home as well as sustain the image of being excellent Ambassadors of Nigeria in Spain and live peacefully in the various communities in which you reside here.”

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

