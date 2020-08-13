Buhari Virtually Commissions Nigerian Content Tower in Bayelsa

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday virtually commissioned the 17-story Nigerian Content Tower in Bayelsa.

The tower is a project of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

President Buhari, in a speech broadcast via Zoom from the State House in Abuja, described the tower as historic.

“I am pleased that the project has been delivered by local contractors, supported by local engineers and project consultants,” the President said. “We must all be proud that we finished what we started.”

He then mandated the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, to physically commission the building on his behalf.

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, also delivered a speech at the commissioning.

The NCDMB building comes with its own 10 Megawatt gas-fired power plant and a 1,000 seater conference hall.

President Buhari also commissioned the power plant, which was built in partnership with the Nigerian Agip Oil Company, the NCDMB said.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, also attended the commissioning virtually.

