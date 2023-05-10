Buhari Urges Osun Residents To Support Adeleke

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Osun State residents to work with Governor Ademola Adeleke to build the state.

In a statement on Tuesday, presidential spokesman Femi Adesina said the President recognized the Supreme Court’s ruling on the July 16, 2022 governorship election in Osun State, as well as the judiciary’s critical role in developing the rule of law and democracy.

“With the final decision by the Court, the President reminds the political class and their supporters that the main task at hand is to make the people feel the impact of good governance, where a prosperous, peaceful and stable Osun is guaranteed,” the statement partly read.

“He, therefore, urges all citizens and residents of the State, particularly her notable sons and daughters, to give the government of Senator Ademola Adeleke all the support it needs to ensure that programmes, policies, plans and aspirations fashioned to make individuals and businesses flourish succeed.”

“Elections should be seen as the path to an end, which is the progress of the people in a peaceful environment, rather than unending bickering. This is the time for inclusion and harmony in the State at the end of litigation,” the President was quoted to have said.

The Supreme Court had dismissed Adegboyega Oyetola’s (APC) appeal contesting Ademola Adeleke’s (PDP) election as Governor of Osun State.

In its decision, read by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the Supreme Court confirmed the Appeal Court’s decision, which upheld Adeleke’s election as governor.

The Supreme Court ruled that the appellant failed to present sufficient evidence to prove his claim of excessive voting in the July 16, 2022 governorship election.

The ruling was upheld and endorsed by all five members of the panel.