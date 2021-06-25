Buhari Urges NASRDA To Use Satellite Facilities To Solve Issues

June 25, 2021 123

President Muhammadu Buhari has delegated the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) to effectively use the satellite facilities at its disposal to solve the critical issues confronting Nigeria, especially in the areas of security, improved communication, and digital penetration, as well as agriculture.

President Buhari charged NASRDA on Thursday at a meeting with members of the National Space Council of the agency at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He then expressed a renewed commitment to the space sector, describing it as the foundation of cybersecurity and a vibrant digital economy.

“No doubt Space is providing a new frontier for human development,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu.

He added, “As a stimulus for increased technological advancement and economic innovation, outer space offers a unique challenge and platform for effective exploration and exploitation of our natural resources and the protection of our environment.

“Moreover, space technology remains the foundation for cybersecurity and a vibrant digital economy.”

President Buhari urged Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, the Minister of Science and Technology, to prepare and submit a revised 25-year roadmap for the implementation of the National Space Policy to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for consideration and approval.