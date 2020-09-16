Buhari Unveils Nigeria’s Diamond Jubilee Logo ahead of Celebration

As Nigeria approaches Diamond Jubilee, President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday unveiled the logo which will be used in the celebration of the anniversary.

The unveiling took place during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

It was witnessed by Federal Ministers and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

Ministers at the meeting include the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Information and Culture, Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, among others.

The Federal Government had earlier in September called on Nigerians to submit creative ideas that can brand the anniversary which is themed “Together at 60”.

Nigeria’s Independence is usually celebrated annually on October 1.

See more photos below…

Source: Channels TV