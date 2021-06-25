fbpx
Buhari To Visit London On Friday For Medical Checkup

June 25, 20210113
President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday visit London in the United Kingdom.

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday.

Adesina explained that the President’s trip to London was for a scheduled medical follow-up, adding that he would be back in the country during the second week of July, 2021.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that in March, 2021, President Buhari embarked on a medical trip to London. During his medical trip, he did not transmit power to the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, since he would not be away for so long to contravene the law.

The President later returned on April 15, at the end of the trip which lasted more than two weeks.

Amid speculations that President may be sick at the time and had to embark on an emergency trip, the Presidency stated that there was nothing of such.

“It is a routine medical check-up; the President has undertaken this with a set of doctors that he has retained over many years,” said Garba Shehu.

