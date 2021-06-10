fbpx
Buhari To Visit Lagos To Launch Lagos-Ibadan Railway

June 10, 20210126
President Muhammadu Buhari is expected in Lagos on Thursday for the launching of the 157 kilometre Lagos-Ibadan standard rail project at the Mobolaji Johnson railway station in Ebutte Metta.

President Buhari is expected to proceed to the Energy Nature Light Terminal of the Apapa Port to further commission the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure, otherwise known as the Deep Blue Project.

Bashir Ahmad, Presidential aide made the this known.

“Construction started in March 2017, and test-running commenced in December 2020,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

“The Ebute Metta Station, known as the Mobolaji Johnson Station, is the largest railway station in West Africa with a holding capacity of 6000 passengers.

“President Buhari is committed to developing a modern national railway network that will connect every part of Nigeria, and promote trade, travel, tourism, commerce and national integration.”

President Buhari is expected back at the State House later on Thursday after the inauguration of the projects.

The 156km Lagos—Ibadan standard gauge railway line in Lagos is the first double-track standard gauge rail in West Africa,

It is also the first Nigerian railway line to be started and finished by the same government, since 1960.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

