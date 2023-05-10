Buhari To Spend Extra Week In London For Dental Care

President Muhammadu Buhari will stay in London for an extra week after attending King Charles III’s coronation ceremony to receive dental care.

Buhari “will remain in London, United Kingdom, for an additional week, based on the advice of his dentist, who has started attending to him,” according to a statement signed on Tuesday by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Adesina revealed in a statement headed “President Buhari to stay an additional week in London,” that the Specialist needs to visit the President in another five days for a procedure that has already begun.

The President who went for the United Kingdom last Wednesday to attend King Charles III’s coronation ceremony, was due to return to the country early this week.

On Saturday, May 6, 2023, Nigeria’s President attend the coronation among other world leaders.

