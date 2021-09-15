fbpx

Buhari To Speak At UN General Assembly Sept 24

September 15, 20210158
President Muhammadu Buhari will address the 76th Session of the high-level General Debate of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday, September 24.

According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), a provisional list of speakers showed that Buhari would be the second speaker on the fourth day.

The Nigerian leader would deliver his address around 9 am (around 2 pm Nigerian time) to other world leaders during the morning session.

The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, would be the first world leader to present his address to the 76th session as it is tradition, followed by the U.S. President, Joe Biden, the traditional second speaker, being the host country.

Leaders from more than 80 countries would speak in-persons at the Assembly while other world leaders would speak through pre-recorded video messages.

READ ALSO: Buhari Approaches Senate For Fresh $4bn, €710m Loans

At a press briefing, Spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Stephane Dujarric, said strict pandemic rules would be enforced at the Assembly for the 2021 session.

Dujarric said the enforcement would include mandatory mask-wearing for all participants, required vaccinations for headquarters staff, and severely limited access to its 16-acre complex.

The UN is aiming for at least a partial restoration of the person-to-person diplomacy that its leaders regard as critical for the organisation’s ability to function.

NAN reports that the 76th session of the General Assembly opened on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, with the inauguration of a new President, Abdulla Shahid of Maldives.

The gavel was passed to Shahid by his predecessor, Volkan Bozkir of Turkey, at the closing of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

About Author

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

