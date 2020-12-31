fbpx
Buhari To Sign 2021 Budget Into Law

December 31, 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday sign the 2021 budget into law at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja.

The time scheduled for the signing was 11 am.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that both chambers of the National Assembly passed the ₦13.5 trillion budget and three days after it was transmitted to the President for assent.

President Buhari presented the proposed 2021 budget to the National Assembly on October 8.

The National Assembly, while approving the proposal on December 21, raised the estimate of ₦13.082 trillion to ₦13.588 trillion.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that the House of Representatives cited “economic realities” as the basis why the National Assembly raised the 2021 budget from the initial proposal of ₦13.08 trillion to ₦13.58 trillion.

This was an increase of ₦505 billion from the proposed figures presented by the Buhari administration.

