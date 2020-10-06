Buhari To Present 2021 Appropriation Bill To National Assembly on Thursday

October 6, 2020 9

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday present the 2021 N13.09 trillion Appropriation Bill to the joint session of the National Assembly for necessary approval.

Reliable legislative sources told THISDAY that the Executive has written formally to the legislature about the desire of the President to present the 2021 federal budget estimates approved last Wednesday by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

A ranking Senator told THISDAY last night that all is set for the President to present the budget proposal on Thursday as letters of request to that effect from President Buhari are expected to be read at plenary today (Tuesday) at the two chambers of the Assembly.

THISDAY further learnt that the budget estimates will be formally laid by President Buhari at the House of Representatives chamber by 11a.m with President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, who also doubles as Chairman of the National Assembly, presiding.

Lawan, had upon resumption of Senate plenary after a two-month annual vacation last Tuesday hinted that the Executive arm of government will this week present the 2021 budget estimates to the National Assembly.

He said the budget proposal will be subjected to scrutiny by relevant committees of the upper legislative chamber in October during which heads of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) will be expected to defend their estimates.

According to him, the Appropriation Bill is expected to be passed in the early week of December “so that it can be transmitted to the President for his assent before the end of 2020”.

Source: THISDAY