Buhari To Present ₦19.76trn 2023 Budget To NASS On Friday

President Muhammadu Buhari will present the National Assembly with the ₦19.76 trillion 2023 budget on Friday in Abuja.

The presentation of the budget will begin at 10 a.m. in the House of Representatives’ temporary chamber.

Ben Akabueze, Director General of the Federation’s Budget Office, stated that the President will present the 2023 appropriation to the National Assembly in September.

He stated that the 2023 budget was developed in conjunction with existing Federal Government policies and guidelines as articulated in the 2023 Budget Call Circular and other relevant laws and regulations.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Buhari signed the 2022 Appropriation Bill into law in December 2021, with a total expenditure of ₦17.127 trillion, an increase of ₦735.85 billion over the initial Executive Proposal for a total expenditure of ₦16.391 trillion.