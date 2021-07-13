Buhari To Perform Groundbreaking Ceremony For Kaduna-Kano Rail Project

July 13, 2021 96

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Kaduna-Kano standard gauge rail line will be performed on Thursday by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was announced via a statement on Tuesday by the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Transportation, Magdalene Ajani.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to perform the groundbreaking ceremony at Zawaciki, Dawaki LGAs in Kano state.

According to the statement, the Kaduna-Kano rail project will consolidate the president‘s initiative of connecting the country through rail transportation in order to enhance the economic growth of the nation.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that President Buhari had commissioned the 157 kilometres Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railway for commercial operations at the Mobolaji Johnson railway station, Ebute Metta, Lagos in June 2021.

At the inauguration, Buhari made a commitment to prioritize the railway system as a transportation backbone that can transform industrial and economic activity in the country.

Also, in February, the president flagged off the Kano-Maradi railway project, following approval by the federal executive council.