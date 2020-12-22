fbpx
Buhari To Meet Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 Today

December 22, 2020022
The presidency has stated via its Twitter page that President Muhammadu Buhari will be meeting with members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“@MBuhari will meet with the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 this afternoon,” @NGRPresident tweeted.

The meeting is scheduled to hold in the presidential villa is believed to have been caused by the recent spike in the rising number of cases in the country.

READ ALSO: Boss Mustapha’s Four Children Contract COVID-19

The Federal Government had initiated restrictive measures in the wake of the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha stated that the directives were advisories to state governments to implement in the coming five weeks.

The directive targets closure of places for convergence of large gatherings such as; bars, nightclubs, pubs, and event centres, as well as recreational venues in all states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Exception was made to restaurants providing services to hotel residents, takeaways, home deliveries, and drive-ins.

Similarly, all informal and formal festivity events, including weddings, conferences, congresses, office parties, concerts, seminars, sporting activities, end of year events, have been restricted to not more than 50 people.

