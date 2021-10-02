Buhari To Lift Twitter Suspension Based These On Conditions

October 2, 2021 109

President Muhammadu Buhari during his Independence Day anniversary speech on Friday, said that he had given his approval for the ban on Twitter to be lifted if the conditions set by the Federal Government (FG) are met.

“Following the extensive engagements, the issues are being addressed and I have directed that the suspension be lifted but only if the conditions are met to allow our citizens continue the use of the platform for business and positive engagements,” he said.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that FG in June, 2020 banned the operations of Twitter in Nigeria for undermining the corporate existence of Nigeria, a move that sparked outrage and controversy.

Social media

President Buhari explained the decision, insisting that although social media had many benefits, there were dangers that the government had to address.

READ ALSO: Full Text Of Buhari’s Speech on 61st Independence Day

“Social media is a very useful platform that has enabled millions of Nigerians to connect with loved ones, promote their businesses, socialise, and access news and other information,” he said.

“However, recent events have shown that the platform is not just an innocuous platform for information dissemination.

“Rather some users have misused the platform to organise, coordinate, and execute criminal activities, propagate fake news, and promote ethnic and religious sentiments.

“To address these negative trends, the Federal Government of Nigeria suspended the operations of Twitter in Nigeria on June 5, 2021, to allow the Government put measures in place to address these challenges.”

President Buhari explained that the engagement between Nigeria and Twitter was to address “key issues” related to national security and cohesion, registration, physical presence and representation (of Twitter in the country), fair taxation, dispute resolution, and local content.

“As a country, we are committed to ensuring that digital companies use their platform to enhance the lives of our citizens, respect Nigeria’s sovereignty, cultural values and promote online safety,” he said of his directive that the suspension should be lifted but only if conditions are met.