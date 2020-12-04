NEWSNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY

Buhari To Inaugurate 3.5MW Solar Plant In Benue

December 4, 20200130

President Muhammadu Buhari will inaugurate the 3.5 megawatts (Mw) solar hybrid power plant built in the Federal University of Makurdi, Benue State on Friday.

Nine universities owned by the Federal Government are beneficiaries of a ₦10 billion fund to enable them to get off the national grid and enjoy steady power supply from renewable energy sources.

The University of Agriculture Makurdi is the second Federal Government university to complete and put into the solar hybrid power plant. The solar plant is located within the agric varsity premises. University of Agriculture

