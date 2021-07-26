Buhari To Depart For London for Medical Check-up, Education Summit

July 26, 2021 56

President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to depart for London, the UK, today, he would be participating in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025.

Buhari will also undergo a medical check-up while in the United Kingdom after attending the summit.

Britain’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and his Kenyan counterpart, President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya will co-host the summit.

The summit will be attended by several heads of state and government, including stakeholders and youth leaders.

According to a statement released on Monday by the presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, noted that the summit will “provide a platform for partners to chart a way forward towards transforming education systems in partner countries, through the exchange of best practices”.

“It will also offer the opportunity for leaders to make 5-year pledges to support GPE’s work to help transform education systems in up to 90 countries and territories,” the statement reads.

“Deliberations at the Summit will focus on: The Power of Education –A Conversation between Global Champions; Transforming Education for Girls; Financing for Impact and Recovery and; What Now? Priorities for Transforming Education in the Coming Five Years, among others.

“President Buhari will also hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“After the Summit, the President will spend a few days for an earlier scheduled medical check-up. He is due back by second week of August, 2021.”

The President will be accompanied on the trip by his cabinet members which include; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba; the National Security AdviserBabagana Monguno; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.