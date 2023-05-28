Buhari To Deliver Farewell Speech On Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari will deliver his farewell address to the country on Sunday, according to Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina.

The show will begin at 7 a.m., according to a statement issued by the media aide on Saturday.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will make a farewell broadcast as President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces on Sunday, May 28, at 7 am,” the statement reads.

“Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast,” the statement added.

The special address comes ahead of President-elect Bola Tinubu and Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima’s inauguration in Abuja on Monday.

Buhari was elected Nigeria’s president in 2015, ending the People’s Democratic Party’s (16-year) reign.

He was re-elected for a second term in 2019 and will give over control to President-elect Bola Tinubu on May 29.