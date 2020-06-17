Buhari to Attend Virtual China-Africa Extraordinary Summit

- June 17, 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari will attend the Virtual China-Africa Extraordinary Summit on Solidarity Against the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday afternoon.

This was disclosed by the President’s personal assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad via his Twitter handle.

He said, “President Buhari will this afternoon, be participating in a Virtual China-Africa Extraordinary Summit on Solidarity Against the COVID–19 Pandemic.”

Source: Nairametrics

