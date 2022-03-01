Buhari To Attend UN Session In Kenya, Visit London For Medical Check-up

March 1, 2022 92

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to attend a special session to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the United Nations Environmental Programme ([email protected] 50), scheduled for March 3 and 4, 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya.

The President’s plan comes after the invitation by Kenya’s President, Uhuru Kenyatta.

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, revealed by a statement that President Buhari and a few delegates are expected to depart Abuja later today.

The theme of the Special Session is “Strengthening UNEP for the Implementation of the Environmental Dimension of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”

“For 50 years, UNEP has coordinated a worldwide effort with Member States to address the world’s biggest environmental challenges. Member States are vital partners in formulating UNEP’s policy, implementing UNEP’s programme and championing solutions to our shared environmental challenges.

“[email protected] is a time to reflect on the past and envision the future. It provides an opportunity to reinvigorate international cooperation and spur collective action to address the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste. No country or continent can solve these global crises alone. But each nation has a crucial role to play in protecting our people and planet.”

At the event, President Buhari is expected to deliver the National Statement of the country and participate in High-Level Dialogue Sessions on the Environment.

From Kenya, the President is expected to proceed to London for routine medical checks that will last for a maximum of two weeks.