fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EVENTSNEWS

Buhari To Attend UN Session In Kenya, Visit London For Medical Check-up

March 1, 2022092
Buhari Set To Attend UN Session At Kenya, Visit London For Medical Check-up

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to attend a special session to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the United Nations Environmental Programme ([email protected] 50), scheduled for March 3 and 4, 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya.

The President’s plan comes after the invitation by Kenya’s President, Uhuru Kenyatta.

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, revealed by a statement that President Buhari and a few delegates are expected to depart Abuja later today.

The theme of the Special Session is “Strengthening UNEP for the Implementation of the Environmental Dimension of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”

“For 50 years, UNEP has coordinated a worldwide effort with Member States to address the world’s biggest environmental challenges. Member States are vital partners in formulating UNEP’s policy, implementing UNEP’s programme and championing solutions to our shared environmental challenges.

[email protected] is a time to reflect on the past and envision the future. It provides an opportunity to reinvigorate international cooperation and spur collective action to address the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste. No country or continent can solve these global crises alone. But each nation has a crucial role to play in protecting our people and planet.”

At the event, President Buhari is expected to deliver the National Statement of the country and participate in High-Level Dialogue Sessions on the Environment.

From Kenya, the President is expected to proceed to London for routine medical checks that will last for a maximum of two weeks.

Week 36 Pool Fixture for Sat 12, March 2022

About Author

Buhari To Attend UN Session In Kenya, Visit London For Medical Check-up
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

After three years of dispute, NIPOST takes over stamp duty collection from FIRS BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERIT/TELECOMNEWSNEWSLETTER
March 11, 20210887

After Years Of Dispute, NIPOST Takes Over Stamp Duty Collection From FIRS

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, on Thursday, said that the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) has retrieved the collection
Read More
October 31, 20140236

Travel Agents Mull Merger As Measure For Survival

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram To survive the stoppage of commissions paid to travel agencies by both local and foreign airlines in the country, travel agencies are seeking alternative so
Read More
March 10, 20140218

MTN’s Revenue Beats Dangote’s Record In Capital Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram South African telecommunications group MTN, has trounced the record of Dangote Cement, the largest company listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) which
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.