President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to attend the African Union’s (AU) 36th ordinary session.

According to the presidency, Buhari will leave Abuja on Thursday (today) for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The theme of the AU Summit is “Acceleration of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Implementation”.

In addition, the president is expected to attend three high-level meetings on peace and security, climate change, and the political situation in some West African countries.

“First is the Peace & Security Council (PSC) meeting of Heads of State and Government on the situation in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (AUPSC High Level AU), to be chaired by the President of South Africa, in his capacity as the Chair of the Council for February,” the statement reads.

“Second is the meeting of the Committee of the Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC), currently chaired by the President of Niger Republic.”

The President is also scheduled to attend an extraordinary meeting of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government.

“PMB will deliver remarks at these events as well as present his National Statement at the opening session of the Summit, which brings together leaders from the AU member countries as well as a number of non-AU countries and Int’l institutions accredited to the AU in Addis Ababa,” the presidency said.

Some ministers and other top government officials will accompany Buhari on the trip.

He is scheduled to return to the country on Monday, February 20, 2023.